Basco DLXH35A4668CL Deluxe 68-5/8" High x 46" Wide Pivot Framed Shower Door with Clear Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Pivot

Basco DLXH35A4668CL Deluxe 68-5/8" High x 46" Wide Pivot Framed Shower Door with Clear Glass Basco DLXH35A4668CL Features:Covered under Basco's limited lifetime warrantyA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerPivot shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationDeluxe drip system at the bottom of the door includes a channel which returns water back inside the showerThis is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Trim-able to Door Openings" note belowBasco DLXH35A4668CL Specifications:Overall Height: 68-5/8" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 46" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 59"Door Openings: 45" to 46" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 1/4"Number of Panels: 1 Pivot Chrome