From visiontek
VisionTek DLX - Solid state drive - 500 GB - internal - 2.5-inch - SATA 6Gb/s
The VisionTek DLX Series 2.5-inch 7 mm SSD is designed to bring ultra-fast, reliable storage to PC users. With the shift from the hard disk drive to the solid state drive the DLX Series SSDs are a drop-in replacement option for a hard disk drive (HDD). It delivers superior reliability, durability, power efficiency and performance - keeps your system working reliably in the toughest of conditions.