Kichler DLSL04S3090 Direct-to-Ceiling 4" Square Slim LED Canless Downlight 3000K Textured White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights

Kichler DLSL04S3090 Direct-to-Ceiling 4" Square Slim LED Canless Downlight 3000K Kichler's Direct-to-Ceiling (DtC) Square Slim 3000K LED Downlight is dimmable and equipped with edge-lit technology for low glare and a uniform lit appearance. Ideal for residential use and light commercial use, this 4" Square downlight features simple snap-in installation for improved job site efficiency. A tethered driver eliminates the need for a junction box, providing placement flexibility despite structural support. The Direct-to-Ceiling (DtC) 4 inch Square Slim 3000K LED Downlight line is true to its name with its ultra-slim trim that sits near-flush to the ceiling. It is dimmable and equipped with edge-lit technology for low glare and a uniform lit appearance. Features: Edge-lit technology provides low glare and a uniform lit appearance in this dimmable light, making it ideal for residential use as well as light commercial use in breweries, restaurants and hotels. A tethered driver eliminates the need for a junction box, providing placement flexibility despite structural support. Simple snap-in installation increases job site efficiency. Ceiling Mount Indoor Wet Locations (shower); Outdoor Damp locations (covered) What comes in the box: (1) light fixture (with tether/screw connector) (1) driver box (with tether/screw connector) (2) mounting screws (1) strain relief connector. Safety Rating: Wet Indoor, Damp Outdoor Energy Star Rated Title 24 Compliant 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty Dimensions: Overall Trim Width: 7" Ceiling Hole Width: 4-1/4" Height: 2" Weight: 1 lb Wire Lenght: 16" Light Source Delivered Lumens: 500 Dimmable: Yes Expected Lifespan: 50,000 hours Color Rendereing Index (CRI): > 90 Color Temperature: 3000K Textured White