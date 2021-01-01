NICOR DLS 4 in. White Integrated LED Recessed Surface Mount Retrofit Trim in 2700K (12-Pack)

The DLS4 Surface Mount Retrofit Downlight can be installed into a 4 in. housing or a 4/0 Junction Box. Simply remove the twist lock diffuser and set your included captive screws. It's that quick. The DLS4 downlight can be installed directly into 4 in. recessed housings using the includes friction mounting clips. The DLS4 with Integrated LED Driver is a very flexible lighting solution for both retrofit and new construction applications alike. The high performance DLS4 is available in 2700K, 3000K or 4000K color temperature, and features the latest technology in LED lighting to deliver the highest quality of light to produce 94 CRI and an R9 rating of 62. The DLS4 is also dimmable to 10%, and Wet Location Rated for use in Showers. Also Energy Star Rated, Title 24 Compliant, and features a 5 Year Warranty.