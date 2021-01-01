Kichler DLRC06R2790 Direct-to-Ceiling 2" Round Mini Gimbal LED Canless Downlight 2700K Textured White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights

Kichler DLRC06R2790 Direct-to-Ceiling 2" Round Mini Gimbal LED Canless Downlight 2700K The Direct-to-Ceiling (DtC) 2" Round Mini Gimbal 2700K LED Downlight is designed to provide a 360-degree adjustable light source with 30-degree max tilt for directional lighting to highlight architecture, walls and artwork. It offers snap-in clips for quick and easy installation without a mounted junction box. The DtC Gimbal LED Downlight is ideal for installation in drywall, drop or sloped ceilings for residential and light commercial. The Direct-to-Ceiling (DtC) 2 inch Round Mini Gimbal 2700K LED Downlight is designed to provide a 360-degree adjustable light source with 30-degree max tilt for directional lighting to highlight architecture, walls and artwork. Features: Designed to provide a 360-degree adjustable light source with a 30-degree max tilt for directional lighting to highlight architecture, walls and artwork. A tethered driver eliminates the need for a junction box, providing placement flexibility despite structural support. Simple snap-in installation increases job site efficiency. Ceiling Mount Indoor Damp What comes in the box: (1) light fixture (with tether/screw connector) (1) driver box (with tether/screw connector) (2) mounting screws (1) strain relief connector. Energy Star Rated Title 24 Compliant 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty Dimensions: Overall Trim Width: 3" Minimum Ceiling Hole diameter: 2-1/8" Height: 1-1/2" Weight: 1 lb Wire Lenght: 15" Light Source Delivered Lumens: 360 Dimmable: Yes Expected Lifespan: 50,000 hours Color Rendereing Index (CRI): > 90 Color Temperature: 2700K Textured White