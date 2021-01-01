NICOR’s DLR56 (version 5) System is a 6-inch LED Downlight paired with a New Construction Recessed Frame. The DLR56 Series is the latest downlight perfected through years of research and customer input. The DLR56 is the perfect solution for high-efficiency LED Lighting in Residential or Commercial settings. Utilizing the latest in LED technology, the DLR56 produces over 900 lumens of light output while drawing only 12.2-Watts of electricity. The high-performance DLR56 features an impressive CRI rating over 94, with an R9 Value of 64 making it one of the highest rated LED light fixtures in terms of light output quality. This means that your reds will be brighter and your blues will be truer, no matter which color temperature option you choose. The DLR56 downlight is equipped with a fully-dimmable driver that will exceed 60, 000 hours of use. The new construction frame housing features an IDEAL quick-connect for a simple snap-in connection to the DLR56 downlight. The quick-connect also improves light efficiency and quality that is normally lost through the Edison base connection. The DLR56 frame features pre-set captive screws ready to hammer on each of the adjustable hanger bar ends and three pre-installed poke-in connectors make the installation process quick and easy. The DLR56 System is Wet-Location rated, Insulation Contact rated (allows for direct contact with insulation), Energy Star rated, and Airtight to help keep your home insulated and energy efficient. Available in 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K Color Temperatures. Covered by NICOR’s 5 Year Limited Warranty. For the Black, Nickel, and Oil-Rubbed Bronze versions, a heavy gauge steel trim attaches to the face of the DLR56 downlight to create a seamless and custom designer look. Nicor Lighting DLR56 (v5) 5/6-inch Nickel Recessed LED Downlight System, 800 Lumens, 5000K | DLR565SYS085KNK