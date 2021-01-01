NICOR’s 1200 Lumen Class DLR56 (version 5) is the latest LED Downlight perfected through years of research and customer feedback. The results are impressive. The DLR56 is the perfect solution for high-efficiency LED Lighting in Residential or Commercial settings. Whether you’re in the construction phase, or updating your existing recessed lighting, the DLR56 fits any 5-inch or 6-inch recessed housing to create an inviting visual aesthetic that's incredibly easy to install. Utilizing the latest in LED technology, the DLR56 produces over 1, 380 lumens of light output while drawing only 17.4-Watts of electricity. The high-performance specs feature an impressive CRI rating over 94, with an R9 Value of 66 making the DLR56 one of the highest rated LED light fixtures in terms of light output quality. This means that your reds will be brighter and your blues will be truer, no matter which color temperature option you choose. The DLR56 is constructed with an upgraded, fully-dimmable driver that will exceed 60, 000 hours of use. The spun aluminum trim and polystyrene diffuser contribute to the new low-profile design allowing for installation into shallow housings. The DLR56 includes the IDEAL Quick-Connect along with an Edison base adapter to make installation as easy as possible. Choose from 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K Color Temperatures. The DLR56 is Energy Star rated, Insulation-Contact rated, Airtight, and Wet-Location rated for use in bathrooms and showers. Includes a Limited 5-Year Warranty. Nicor Lighting DLR56 5-in or 6-in 100-Watt Equivalent Oil-Rubbed Bronze Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLR565121202KOB