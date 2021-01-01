NICOR DLR4 Series 4 in. Oil Rubbed Bronze 2700K Integrated LED Recessed Retrofit Downlight Trim

NICOR’s DLR4 (version 5) is the latest 4 in. LED Downlight perfected through years of research and customer feedback. The results are impressive. The 750 Lumens DLR4 is the perfect solution for high-efficiency LED Lighting in Residential or Commercial settings. Whether you’re in the construction phase, or updating your existing recessed lighting, the DLR4 fits any 4 in. recessed housing to create an inviting visual aesthetic that's incredibly easy to install. Utilizing the latest in LED technology, the DLR4 produces over 750 Lumens of light output while drawing only 9.3-Watt of electricity. The high-performance specs feature an impressive CRI rating over 94, with an R9 Value of 65 making the DLR4 one of the highest rated LED light fixtures in terms of light output quality. This means that your reds will be brighter and your blues will be truer, no matter which color temperature option you choose. The DLR4 is constructed with an upgraded, fully-dimmable driver that will exceed 60,000 hours of use. The spun aluminum trim and polystyrene diffuser contribute to the new low-profile design allowing for installation into shallow housings. The DLR4 includes the IDEAL Quick-Connect along with an Edison base adapter to make installation as easy as possible. Choose from 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K Color Temperatures. The DLR4 is ENERGY STAR rated, Insulation-Contact rated, Airtight, and Wet-Location rated for use in bathrooms and showers. Includes a Limited 5-Year Warranty.