LG DLEX8100 29 Inch Wide 9 Cu Ft. Electric Dryer Graphite Steel Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

LG DLEX8100 29 Inch Wide 9 Cu Ft. Electric Dryer Features:Total capacity of 9 cubic feet tackles massive laundry loadsWith 14 cycles and 11 options, your laundry needs are sure to be met with excellenceA combination of touch, dial, and push button controls let you customize the ultimate dry cycleCovered under a 1 year parts and labor manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Dial-A-Cycle™: Let us take the guesswork out of doing the laundry. With features like our Dual LED Display indicators and intuitive Dial-A-Cycle™ controls, you’ll find the right setting every time.TrueSteam®: TrueSteam® Technology generates real steam to reduce wrinkles and odors, and practically eliminates the need for ironing.SteamSanitary™: You probably wish you could clean your throw pillows or children’s toys. With the SteamSanitary™ Cycle, you can. It uses steam to safely sanitize items marked as non-washable.SpotClean™: Got a small stain or spot? Our SpotClean™ Cycle is designed to use the power of steam to effectively remove stains and freshen clothes right in the dryer.SmartDiagnosis™: If you ever experience an issue with your LG dryer, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.FlowSense™: Eliminate the guesswork with LG’s FlowSense duct clogging indicator, which alerts you when it is time to clean the ducts out—ensuring that your dryer runs with optimal performance and energy efficiency.Specifications:Total Capacity: 9 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 14Number of Options: 11Fuel Type: ElectricSensor Dry: YesVent Type: 4 Way VentingReversible Door: YesDepth: 32-1/8"Height: 40-13/16"Width: 29" Electric Dryers Graphite Steel