The DLE8 Edge Lit 8-inch Round LED Downlight creates an attractive visual aesthetic with a low profile that's incredibly easy to install. The edge-lit technology uses a reflective light guide panel that disperses light through a diffused lens, making it a practical, economical, and energy efficient solution for lighting your home or office. This high-performance downlight features 93 CRI, with an R9 value exceeding 50, making the DLE8 among the highest rated LED light fixtures in terms of light output quality. Installation no longer requires a recessed housing, but rather a simple 7.75” diameter cut-out in the ceiling using the provided template. The ultra-thin fixture depth (less than 2-inches) and off-board driver (included) allows for a more flexible installation and increased lifespan with superior heat management. The DLE8 features adjustable spring-loaded retention tabs for a secure fit, eliminating the need for a J-box or recessed housing. Adding light in tight spaces such as living rooms, hallways, bathrooms, basements, entryways, porches, and utility closets just got easier. The DLE8 is Energy Star rated, Insulation Contact rated (IC-rated), Airtight, Damp-location rated, Title 24 compliant, and protected by NICOR's 5-Year Limited Warranty. The DLE8 comes ready to install and use right out of the box, no other components are required. Nicor Lighting DLE8 RD 150-Watt Equivalent White Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE821203KRDWH