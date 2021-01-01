LG DLE3400 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

LG DLE3400 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer Features:Total capacity of 7.4 cubic feet tackles large laundry loadsWith 8 cycles and 6 options, your laundry needs are sure to be met with excellenceA combination of touch, dial, and push button controls let you customize the ultimate dry cycleThis is an Energy Star qualified productCovered under a 1 year parts and labor manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Dial-A-Cycle™: Let us take the guesswork out of doing the laundry. With features like our Dual LED Display indicators and intuitive Dial-A-Cycle™ controls, you’ll find the right setting every time.SmartDiagnosis™: If you ever experience an issue with your LG dryer, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.FlowSense™: Eliminate the guesswork with LG’s FlowSense duct clogging indicator, which alerts you when it is time to clean the ducts out—ensuring that your dryer runs with optimal performance and energy efficiency.Specifications:Total Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 8Number of Options: 6Fuel Type: ElectricSensor Dry: YesVent Type: 4 Way VentingReversible Door: YesDepth: 30"Height: 38-11/16"Width: 27" Electric Dryers White