The DLE6 Select 6-inch Round Canless LED Downlight offers a clean and attractive visual aesthetic with a low profile that's incredibly easy to install. The edge-lit technology allowed us to produce a very thin recessed light fixture measuring less than an inch in depth. This high-performance downlight features 90 CRI, with an R9 value exceeding 50, making the DLE6 Select among the highest rated LED light fixtures in terms of light output quality. Installation no longer requires a recessed housing, but rather a simple 6.50” diameter cut-out in the ceiling using the provided template. The ultra-thin fixture depth and off-board driver (included) allows for a more flexible installation and increased lifespan through superior heat management. The DLE6 features adjustable spring-loaded retention tabs for a secure fit, eliminating the need for a J-box or recessed housing. The DLE6 Select is equipped with NICOR's new Select technology, which allows you to choose between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures using a micro-switch located on the LED driver. Adding light in tight spaces such as living rooms, hallways, bathrooms, basements, entryways, porches, and utility closets just got easier. The DLE6 Select is Insulation Contact rated (IC-rated), Airtight, Wet-Location rated, and protected by NICOR's 5-Year Limited Warranty. The DLE6 Select comes ready to install and use right out of the box, no other parts or components required. Nicor Lighting DLE Select 75-Watt Equivalent Nickel Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE63120SRDNK