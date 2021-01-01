DreamLine DL-6715-22CL Flex 36" D x 36" W x 74 3/4" H Semi-Frameless Pivot Shower Enclosure with Biscuit Base Chrome Showers Shower Enclosures Corner

DreamLine DL-6715-22CL Flex 36" D x 36" W x 74 3/4" H Semi-Frameless Pivot Shower Enclosure with Biscuit Base The DreamLine Flex pivot shower enclosure and SlimLine base kit offers modern appeal at a budget friendly price point. The versatile Flex model combines cutting-edge pivot hardware, simple installation and dependable performance. Complete your bathroom with the elegant and innovative look of the Flex shower enclosure and SlimLine base kit from DreamLine for the complete solution for your shower project.DreamLine DL-6715-22CL Features:Kit includes: Flex shower enclosure and SlimLine shower baseKit size: 36" D x 36" W x 74 3/4" HWalk-in opening: 22 7/8"Flex shower enclosure: 1/4" (6mm) thick certified clear tempered glassReversible for right or left opening installationUp to 4" width adjustment within telescopic railsAn additional 1/2" adjustment per side for width or out-of-plumb within wall profilesSlimLine shower base: glossy acrylic finish is scratch, slip, and stain resistant for safe showeringReinforced with fiberglass for durabilityDrain location: cornerProfessional installation recommended Corner Chrome