DreamLine DL-6701-89 Prime 74-3/4" High x 33" Wide x 33" Deep Sliding Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and Black Base Kit Brushed

DreamLine DL-6701-89 Prime 74-3/4" High x 33" Wide x 33" Deep Sliding Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and Black Base Kit The DreamLine Prime sliding shower enclosure and base kit adds style and bold design to your shower space. The neo round sliding style of the Prime enclosure can fit into virtually any corner, making it perfect for smaller to midsize bathrooms, where space is limited. The Prime enclosure and SlimLine shower base kit provides the ultimate solution to your shower project! DL-6701-89 Features:Kit includes: Prime shower enclosure and SlimLine shower base; kit size: 33" x 33" x 74-3/4" H; walk-in opening: 18 11/16"Prime shower enclosure: center opening dual sliding door design; perfect for smaller spaces; full length magnetic strip for watertight closureQuality 1/4" (6mm) certified tempered glass; anodized aluminum wall profiles allow 1" adjustment per sideSlimLine shower base: low profile threshold design; glossy acrylic finish is scratch and stain resistant; integrated tile flange for leak preventionGlass type: clear; base color: black; professional installation requiredDL-6701-89 Specifications:Overall Height: 74-3/4" (top to bottom of enclosure)Overall Width: 33" (front to back of enclosure)Overall Depth: 33" (front to back of enclosure)Number of Doors: 2Installation Type: CornerGlass Thickness: 1/4" Corner Brushed Nickel