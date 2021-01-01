DreamLine DL-6521R Aqua Ultra 74-3/4" High x 60" Wide 32" Deep Hinged, Shower Screen Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass, SlimeLine Shower Base Kit, and Right Drain The DreamLine Aqua Ultra is a frameless shower or tub screen with European appeal and modern architectural design. With a stunning curved silhouette that creates an open, inviting feel, the Aqua Ultra will transform your bathroom with elegant style to match its functionality. A SlimLine shower base completes the transformation with a modern low profile design. DreamLine shower kits provide the perfect solution for a bathroom remodel or tub-to-shower conversion project.DreamLine DL-6521R Features:Kit includes: Aqua Ultra Shower Door and SlimLine Shower BaseKit Dimensions: 32" D x 60" W x 74 3/4" HWalk-in Opening: 39"Aqua Ultra Shower Door: Configuration consists of Stationary Panel and Swing DoorGreat choice for smaller bathrooms, where a sliding door will not workQuality 5/16" (8 mm) thick clear tempered glassFrameless curved design with a European styleAnodized aluminum U-channel allows up to 1/4" adjustment for out-of-plumb (uneven walls)Stationary panel requires a Support Arm for additional stabilityConvenient towel bar handleReversible for right or left wall installationSlimLine Shower Base: Low profile threshold design for easy entry and exitcUPC certifiedSlip-resistant textured floor pattern for safe showeringGlossy acrylic finish is scratch and stain resistantDirect to stud installationIntegrated tile flange for water leak preventionReinforced with fiberglass for durabilityDrain opening fits any standard 2" compression fitted drain (drain not included)Professional installation recommendedPlumbing codes vary by state(DreamLine is not responsible for code compliance)Limited lifetime manufacturer warranty Alcove Chrome with Biscuit Base