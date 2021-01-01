DreamLine DL-6229C Flex 34" D x 60" W x 76 3/4" H Semi Frameless Shower Door with Center Drain Base and Backwalls Chrome with White Base Showers

DreamLine DL-6229C Flex 34" D x 60" W x 76 3/4" H Semi Frameless Shower Door with Center Drain Base and Backwalls The DreamLine Flex pivot shower door, SlimLine base, and Q-Wall backwall kit offers modern appeal at a budget friendly price point. The versatile Flex model combines cutting-edge pivot hardware, simple installation and dependable performance. Complete your bathroom with the elegant and innovative look of the Flex shower door, SlimLine base, and Q-Wall backwall kit from DreamLine for the complete solution for your shower project.DreamLine DL-6229C Features:Kit Includes: Flex shower door, SlimLine shower base, and Q-wall BackwallKit Size: 34" D x 60" W x 76 3/4" HWalk-in Opening: 23"1/4" (6mm) thick certified clear tempered glassDrain Location: CenterUp to 4" width adjustment within telescopic railsAn additional 1/2" adjustment per side for width or out-of-plumb within wall profilesSlimLine Shower Base: Glossy acrylic finish is scratch, slip, and stain resistant for safe showering and reinforced with fiberglass for durabilityQ-Wall backwall features an attractive tile pattern for a modern look, 2 glass shelves, Acrylic/ABS material for easy maintenance and trim-to-size sidewall panels Alcove Chrome with White Base