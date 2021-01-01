DreamLine DL-6152-FR Prime 76-3/4" High x 33" Wide x 33" Deep Sliding Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass and White Back Walls Brushed

DreamLine DL-6152-FR Prime 76-3/4" High x 33" Wide x 33" Deep Sliding Semi-Frameless Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass and White Back Walls The DreamLine Prime sliding shower enclosure and base kit adds style and bold design to your shower space. The neo round sliding style of the Prime enclosure can fit into virtually any corner, making it perfect for smaller to midsize bathrooms, where space is limited. The Prime enclosure and SlimLine shower base kit provides the ultimate solution to your shower project! DL-6152-FR Features:Kit includes: Prime shower enclosure, SlimLine shower base and Q-Wall backwall; kit size: 33" x 33" x 76-3/4" H; walk-in opening: 18-11/16"Prime shower enclosure: center opening dual sliding door; full length magnetic strip for watertight closure; 1/4" (6mm) certified tempered glassSlimLine shower base: low profile threshold design; integrated tile flange for leak prevention; cUPC certifiedQ-Wall backwall:install against a solid surface (wonderboard/greenboard),not directly to studsGlass type: frosted; base color: white; backwall color: white; professional installation requiredDL-6152-FR Specifications:Overall Height: 76-3/4" (top to bottom of enclosure)Overall Width: 33" (front to back of enclosure)Overall Depth: 33" (front to back of enclosure)Number of Doors: 2Installation Type: CornerGlass Thickness: 1/4" Corner Brushed Nickel