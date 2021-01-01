DreamLine DL-6061 Prism Plus 72" H x 36" W x 36" D Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and 38" x 38" Shower Base Satin Black Showers

DreamLine DL-6061 Prism Plus 72" H x 36" W x 36" D Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and 38" x 38" Shower Base The DreamLine Prism Plus is a frameless neo-angle shower enclosure with a contemporary style sure to be a perfect match to any bathroom space. The Prism Plus shines with obstruction-free designed brackets and luxury minimalist hardware. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Maximize your shower space with the streamlined style of Prism Plus corner shower enclosure.DreamLine DL-6061 Features:Kit includes: Prism Plus shower enclosure and SlimLine baseKit size: 38" x 38" x 74 3/4"Walk-in opening: 23 1/8"Prism Plus enclosure: 3/8" (10mm) thick certified tempered glassSide panels are attached to wall by 1" stainless steel U-channelsU-channels allow 1/4" adjustment per side for out-of-plumb (uneven walls)SlimLine shower base: low profile thresholdIntegrated tile flangeDirect to stud installationBase color: whiteDrain location: cornerProfessional installation recommended Neo Angle Satin Black