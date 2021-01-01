DreamLine DL-6030 Prism 36" x 36" x 74 3/4" H Frameless Pivot Shower Enclosure and SlimLine Shower Base Kit Chrome Showers Shower Enclosures Neo Angle

DreamLine DL-6030 Prism 36" x 36" x 74 3/4" H Frameless Pivot Shower Enclosure and SlimLine Shower Base Kit Dreamline DL-6030 Features:Kit Includes: Prime Enclosure and SlimLine™ Neo-Angle Shower BaseKit Size: 36" x 36" x 74 3/4"Walk-In Opening: 22 3/16"Premium 3/8" (10mm) thick tempered glass for an upscale lookDreamLine® exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant coatingFrameless glass design to give an open feel to your shower spaceStainless steel pivot bars provide durability and stability reinforcementReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutAnodized aluminum wall profiles allow up to 3/8" adjustment per side for width or out-of-plumb (uneven walls)Full length magnetic door latch for water tight closureSlimLine™ Neo-Angle Shower Base: Low profile threshold design for easy entry and exitSlip-resistant textured floor pattern for safe showeringGlossy acrylic finish is scratch and stain resistantDirect to stud installationIntegrated tile flange for water leak preventionReinforced with fiberglass for durabilityDrain opening fits any standard 2" compression fitted drain (Drain not included)cUPC certifiedPlumbing codes vary by state(DreamLine is not responsible for code compliance)Professional installation recommendedLimited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyThe DreamLine Prism neo-angle shower enclosure features a corner design and a modern shape that is the perfect complement to any bathroom. The Prism maximizes space and creates an open appearance with an outstanding style. Reversible for a right or left door opening. Complete your renovation with DreamLine for the ultimate solution for your shower project! Neo Angle Chrome