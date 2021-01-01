From deltana

Deltana DKV630 Traditional 6" Tall Urn Drop Bail Door Knocker with 180 Viewing Angle Peep Polished Brass Door Accessory Door Knocker Urn

Description

Deltana DKV630 Traditional 6" Tall Urn Drop Bail Door Knocker with 180 Viewing Angle Peep Features: Beautifully finished to complement a wide variety of home decors Constructed from solid brass for long lasting beauty and durability Designed with 180 degree lens viewer to allow for maximum viewing coverage Deltana offers a limited 3 year mechanical and 1 year finish manufacturer warranty Specifications: Height: 6" Width: 3" Angle of View: 180 Degrees Material: Brass Urn Polished Brass

