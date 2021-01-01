DJURO Lounge Side Table by Skargaarden - Color: Wood Tones (DJ42-T)

The DJURÖ Lounge Side Table's Scandinavian minimalism brings style to any outdoor, or indoor, situation. Composed entirely out of teak, the modern outdoor side table features a simple design consisting of a tripod fame base that supports the plate-like table top. Needless to say, the side table requires little maintenance as teak wood's naturally high oil content enables it to withstand outdoor conditions and depending on how frequently the wood is oiled, the table can patinate to a nice and classy grey. Pair with the rest of the DJURÖ Collection for a complete look. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Wood Tones.