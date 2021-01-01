Djembe C 42 LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Marset - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (A681-138)

Unlike a traditional flush mount trying to remain discreet, the Djembe C 42 LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Marset announces its presence triumphantly. Smooth walls of a Polyethylene frame encompass the light, reflecting boldly off the deep shade. With an expansive opening, LED glow shines freely down throughout a room. The Djembe adds a striking, stylish piece to an open ceiling, while still providing excellent light throughout a kitchen, bedroom or dining room. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Round. Color: Matte. Finish: Red