From kyocera
DJ Moving Head Lights 8LED Beam Spider Light DMX Control Stage Lighting Effect for DJ Dance Disco Birthday Party Wedding with US Plug
Advertisement
0 to 150 degree tilt from smooth stepper motors, each side with 4 LED move independently. Control Mode: 6CHS/12CH Channels, Master-slave, Voice-activated, self-propelled. Easy installation, easy to adjust lighting angle and mounted on a wall or ceiling, easily fixed in dj light stand or wherever you want with flexible mounting bracket. Dynamic scanning effect, motion machine genetating fabulous lighting effects Flame resistance, heat resistance, waterproof and wear resistance