DIY Wire Protector Kit Compatible for iPhone5 5S SE 6 6S 7 8 Plus X IPad iPod iWatch Charging Cable and USB Charger (Winnie the Pooh)

Imitated by many, surpassed by none. aims to offer unique and quality products at affordable prices and top tier customer service through our hard working staff Prolong the life of your cable and avoid getting your charger mixed up again. They can also protect your pets from the dangers of chewing on electrical cords WHAT YOU GET: 3 Spiral Ropes in 3 Different Colors +1 Cartoon Cord Organizer +2 Silicone End Protectors +1 Sticker for iphone Charger +2 Fabric Cleansing Cloth +1 Wrap Guide +Friendly Customer Service From 3 Spiral Ropes can wrap both an original Apple earphone cord and a 3.3ft charging cable Note: iPhone cable and charger are not included in the package. Heat Resistant Vinyl Wrap Sticker and Silicone End Protectors suitable for iPhone4,5,6,7 and 8 series only