DIY Wall Stickers Flower Elf Dance Girl Butterfly Wallpaper Wall Decal Home Office Living Room Childrens Bedroom Wall Decor

Specifications: Material: PVCColor: MulticolorReceived size: (W)x(H) 90 cm x 60 cm/35.43"x 23.62"(appr.)Finished size: (W)x(H)130 cm x 172 cm/51.18" x 67.72"(appr.)Package Included: 1Pcs Wall StickerFeatures: Brand New and high quality. There has a beautiful black girl who dressed by flowers with a birdcage and lot of butterflies on this wall sticker. It is perfect for home decoration, a warm art wall decal for kids, girls bedroom. Each girl would be love this sticker. Waterproof. Non-toxic, environmental protection. Easy to apply, remove, reposition, and reuse without leaving damage or residue. When applying the sticker please ensure the surface is clean and dry, and smooth surfaces. Enjoy your shopping time and have a good day. How to apply: Step 1: Determine the surface is smooth surface, convex concave and fold Please do not paste. Step 2:The location of the chosen paste, cleaning is a face of dust and oily be soiled, to ensure that the surface dry and clean.