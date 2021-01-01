Taimei DIY Wall 2-Door Frameless Mirror Medicine Cabinet 30" Wx26" Hx4.5/8” D with Beveled edges, Color Satin, Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Adjustable 2 Glass Shelves, Storage Cabinet by FOCA US

1. Constructed of premium aluminum and mirrored glasses, which is durable and promises a long service life2. Size: 30” W x 26” H x 4.5/8” D3. Interior mirrors4. 2 Adjustable Glass Shelves5. Polished beveled edge frameless mirrored door is reversible for left or right hand opening, fully mirrored inside the cabinet provides superior visibility6. Our wall mount medicine cabinet design with soft close stainless steel hinge, which can prevent cabinet doors from slamming. 7. All of the cabinet organizers come with mounting hardware and screws, you can assemble it recessed or surface optional8. Rust free, durable injected molded high impact polystyrene body/hinges and chrome frame, providing long lasting use9. Sealed case design protects contents from wall cavity debris, and simple and quick recessed mount installation attaches securely10. Soft Closure Hinges