DIY Mining Frame Rig Case Mining Frame For 6-10 GPU Mining Crypto Currency Rigs Made from Galvanized steel Support to 305x245mm Miner Without Fan

Description Mining case is designed for 6-10 GPU crypto-currency mining rigs. Name: Mining Frame Case Material: Galvanized steel Color: Silver Product size:650mm L X360MM W x 326MM H Made from Galvanized steel Mother board: Support to 305x245mm GPU:6-10PCS,6GPU 10MM PITCH,8GPU 8CM PITCH,10GPU 6CM PITCH GPU: SUPPORT LENGTH TO 330MM PSU: SUPPORT 2 ATX PSU Storage: ssdx+HDDX1 Fan specifications: Front 12cm x5, BACK 12CM X5, LEFT 12CMX4, RIGHT 12CMX4 SCREWS: HEX PILLAR 9PCS, MOTHER SCREWS 11PCS, HEX 55PCS ATTENTION: This is only the Mining frame DOES NOT include the fans and other accessories. DIY Mining Frame Rig Case