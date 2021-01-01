DIY Foliage Artificial Medium Lotus Leaf

You cannot find stem flower and foliage products like these in hobby or craft stores. Distinctive Designs works directly with the most innovative suppliers to design and manufacture each detail of their flowers and foliage. Distinctive Designs' goal is high quality and close-to-nature perfection. Although "silk" is a common term used to describe artificial flowers and foliage, Distinctive Designs' product components are made of combinations of synthetic materials that have far more durability and do not fray or fade as silk does. Each petal, leaf and stem is individually wired to maintain realistic form, while the subtle colorations, shadings and striations in the natural plant are duplicated to perfection. Cleans easily with a duster or hair dryer on cool setting.