EZ Shelf 12.5 ft. expandable DIY laundry room shelving kit (2 shelves each 40 - 75 In.) is perfect for a laundry room, basement, mudroom or even a closet. They are easy to install (50% less time - no cutting), and incredibly strong (high strength steel tubes/shelf hold 200 lbs./shelf). This laundry room organizer kit includes 1 expandable closet rod and shelf unit, 1 shelf only (no hanging rod) unit, 1 center support/shelf, 2 end brackets/shelf (for mounting to back walls when there are no side walls available), all hardware and are beautifully designed and economical. All EZ Shelf expandable laundry shelving organizer kits can be installed by one person, look great, comes with a life-time guarantee, and are assembled in the USA. Finally, if you have any design or installation questions E shelf has awesome customer support 7 days a week. EZ Shelf EZ Shelf- DIY Expandable Laundry Room Shelving Kit- 1 Rod and Shelf Unit, and 1 Shelf Unit- Each Expands 40- 75 In.- White- Mounts to Side