From hadley tech ltd

DIY 10Pcs 0.1mm-1.0 mm CNC PCB Print Circuit Board Carbide Micro Drill Bits Tool

$5.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DIY 10Pcs 0.1mm-1.0 mm CNC PCB Print Circuit Board Carbide Micro.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com