Divoom Ditoo bluetooth Speaker Retro Pixel Art Portable Surround Sound Speaker Alarm Clock DIY LED Display Board-White

Features:360°Surround SoundDitoo delivers the powerful 360°sound through its fine-tuned driver and mind-blowing bass radiator. The seamless surround provides an immersive audio experience that covers the whole room and space. DIY Pixel Art CreationCreate pixel art designs, animation and display text with a cool background. You can share and interact with other pixel art fans around the world. with Divoom free app. Ditoo will more funny than you thought. Incredible FunPlay games, remix or record your favorite track with the DJ mixer; everything is possible through the companion APP-Divoom. Ditoo offers many ways for you and your friends to have fun. Advance Smart AlarmImprove your sleep experience with the calibrated lighting and sound. and you can even customize the wake-up ring by your ownvoice. Specifications: Play format: MP3bluetooth version: 5.0Transmission range: 10MBattery capacity: 3000mAhPlay time: 10hBuilt-in voltage: 3.7VSpeaker power: 10WSize: 90* 113.8 * 121.