SCUBA DIVING FUN Dive Now Work Later Scuba Diver Water Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a passionate diving instructor or diver or do you know someone who loves diving? Then this diver design is just right for you. Dive Now Work Later the design for the passionate diver,r as a scuba diver or free diver, cave diver or just snorkeling the gift for every diving enthusiast. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only