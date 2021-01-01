Advertisement
Compatible with incandescent and halogen bulb types. For single-pole applications, where lights are controlled from 1 location. Features large paddle switch with discreet slide dimmer. Use slider on the right to dim your lights to your preferred setting. A simple and elegant dimmer designed to match your existing designer openings. Coordinating Claro wall plates and matching accessories are available. Satin colors will match today's current decorating styles and ideas. Easy installation in as little as 15 minutes. Lutron Diva Single-pole Rocker Light Dimmer, Desert Stone | DVSCELV-300P-DS