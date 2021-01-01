Diva® from Lutron is a simple and elegant solution designed to match your existing designer opening switches and accessories. You can easily turn the lights on and off with the paddle style switch. While the lights are turned on, use the slide control to adjust the lights to your desired level creating your perfect light. The paddle switch returns the lights to your favorite preset level. A soft locater light glows in the off position, making the dimmer easy to find in the dark. These dimmers are for use in 3-way applications and have a load capacity of 1000 watts; 3-way dimming control allows dimming or switching from one location (using a 3-way dimmer) and on/off switching from a second location (using a 3-way switch). Installing a Diva dimmer is easy and saves energy too. You can replace your existing switch with a Diva dimmer in as little as 15 minutes. Then dim the lights just 50% to save 40% electricity and extend bulb life 10 times. Lutron Diva Single-pole/3-way Rocker Light Dimmer, White | DVLV-603P-WH