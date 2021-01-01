Diuna Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair

Teak now has a flair to spare. Indoors or out, this product steals the show with panache. This unrivaled design relies on superior craftsmanship to sculpt sturdy teak to ultimate elegance. The result is a breath of fresh air. From now on, dining, lounging and sunbathing are truly chic on teak. It perfectly balances refined clean lines with organic curves that highlight the wood’s beautiful sandy grain. Slender panels of layered teak have been specially designed and crafted to ensure solidity with a graceful touch. This makes the furniture exceptionally lightweight for its kind, and all models are stackable. Frame Color: White