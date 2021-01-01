This Ditto 6 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier is perfect for a bedroom, living room, or entryway by providing ideal illumination to your home. The black wrought iron finish and the cream-white light bulbs highlight the sputnik design and add a vintage look and a playful taste to your room, contribute a designer look to your living space, and complements all your home settings. The perfect blending of metal and glass gives it a durable quality, makes it possible for long-time use. Finish: Black, Shade Color: White