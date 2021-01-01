Ditmas Park 4-Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier
Description
Features:Fixture Design: SputnikFixture Shape: SphereNumber of Lights: 4Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: Metal;PlasticGlass Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 240Country of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredHanging Method: RodWITB Bulb Included: NoWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Spefications:CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: 13Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 5Body Width - Side to Side: 6Body Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 1 x 8", 1 x 11" and 1 x 20"Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: White