From prepac
Prepac District King Headboard, Washed Black
Advertisement
Prepac HHFK-0500-1 District King Headboard, Washed Black:Finished in durable Washed Black laminateFeatures 4 storage shelvesFreestanding design – Compatible with king size bedsConstructed from non-toxic, laminated composite woods with a sturdy MDF backerReady to AssembleIncludes an instruction booklet for easy assemblyManufactured in Canada and meets all North American safety standardsAssembled dimensions: 84" W x 47" H x 8.75" DShelf Dimensions: 19.5" W x 9.75" H x 7.75" D