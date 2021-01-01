Tim Holtz Distress® Oxide® Spray, 1.9 oz in Rusty Hinge | Michaels®

Advertisement
Buy the Tim Holtz Distress® Oxide® Spray, 1.9oz. at Michaels. com. Spray through stencils, layer colors, spritz with water and watch the color mix and blend. Creates oxidized effects when sprayed with water. Use for quick and easy ink coverage on porous surfaces. Details: Available in multiple colors 1.9 fl. oz. bottle Conforms to ASTM D4236