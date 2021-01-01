World Rug Gallery Distressed Traditional Bohemian Non Slip Gray 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug

Invigorate your living area with this tenacious and sleek bohemian emboldened medallion traditional rug. It is perfect for high foot traffic areas and is pet friendly. This rug is strikingly easy to maintain clean. The looped nylon pile measures a low 0.2 in. so the rug traps less dirt and is more resistant to wear. A non-skid backing eliminates the need for a rug pad and is safe for all types of floor. Color: Gray.