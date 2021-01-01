International Concepts home furniture is a beautiful collection of high quality, wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. Featuring pieces, you will be proud of for years to come and that will easily complement any decor. All pieces are manufactured from solid parawood which is more commonly referred to as Rubberwood. Parawood is eco-friendly in terms of being a fantastic renewable resource. As parawood is considered to be a hardwood, it is actually a truly durable and strong wood. International Concepts Distressed Oak Dining Room Set with Round Table in Brown | K42-36RXT-27B-C617-2