Distressed Modern Geometric Diamonds Indoor Area Rug, Gold, 2' x 3'

Advertisement
Choose from an assortment of rectangular sizes Long-lasting jute backing (rug pad recommended) Perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, dining rooms, and entryways 0.31" rug thickness Area rug is anti-static, fire retardant, mothproof, and hydrophobic Certification: This product meets the required criteria to be OEKO-TEX certified. Fabrics and textiles that meet OEKO-TEX standards are free of harmful chemicals and substances Care: Vacuum regularly and spot clean. Rug pad recommended (sold separately) to prevent slippage.