Lush Decor Distressed Metallic Heart Print Polyester Comforter, Twin-XL, White/Silver, 2-Pc Set

Brighten up a big kid bedroom, a teenager's room or a dorm room with this Heart Comforter Set. It's made of 100 percent soft yet durable polyester with 100 percent polyester fill for enhanced warmth and long-lasting comfort. The printed comforter set features an all-over print of cute distressed metallic hearts. It also has rows of 1" binding in a matching color to add texture. This polyester comforter set looks fantastic on its own or you can layer it with like bedding for increased intensity. It's available in multiple colors and sizes to suit your needs. The two-Piece Hearts Comforter Set includes one comforter and one matching pillow sham. It's ideal for shabby chic or traditional bedroom decor.