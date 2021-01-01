Buy this White Distressed Metal Farmhouse Planter Set at Michaels. com. This White Distressed Metal Farmhouse Planter Set, crafted from iron in a whitewashed textured gray finish, elevates the look of farmhouse and rustic-style homes and gardens. This White Distressed Metal Farmhouse Planter Set, crafted from iron in a whitewashed textured gray finish, elevates the look of farmhouse and rustic-style homes and gardens. Verdant plants and flowering shrubs provide serene respite in these hectic times. And they need the proper holder to maintain a home's theme. Place leafy plants and flowering shrubs to highlight the old-world charm of gardens, patios, and indoor/outdoor spaces. Great additions to gardens, patios, and outdoor spaces with a rustic and farmhouse theme. Details: White Large: 20" x 18" Medium: 16" x 12.5" Small: 18" x 15"Metal 3 planters No drainage holes Suitable for indoor and outdoor use | White Distressed Metal Farmhouse Planter Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®