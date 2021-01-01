Distressed Brown Bronze Metallic Stria Lines Faux Concrete Textured Wallpaper 3d

Kind: Vinyl Wallpaper on non-woven baseRoll type: Double rollSize of 1 Double roll: 1.75 ft x 33 ft = 57 sq.ft (0.5 m x 10.05 m = 5 sq.meter )Weight: 5lb ( 2.5 kg) per triple rollSurface technology: VinylStability: Very good dimensional stability.Flammability: Highly flame resistant "B - s2 - d0" (In accordance with EN 13501) Lightfast: High degree of lightfastness (over 7 out of 8 to BS 1006)Cleaning: Sponge wallcovering with a solution of warm water and mild soapStrippable: YESUsage: Living room, Bedding room, Study, Kids' room, TV Background and other CAN BE USED IN BATHROOMS AND BASEMENTS DESCRIPTION: This wallpaper is a high-quality finishing material of a new generation.Redecoration of the room will be really quick with our new collection.Your next redecoration will also be fast and simple – you can just hang them on all walls or desire places. Having a successful combination of interesting textures, radiant colors, and tasteful designs this wallpaper perfectly suits both modern and classic interiors. Bring a touch of luxury and elegance into your home!PLEASE NOTE: Color tones can vary due to your laptop (computer) brand and/or monitor settings. For example, on Macbook you will see color more yellow compared to HP, were it will definitely appear more cold and blue. Please, understand that we can do nothing with that. We are trying to take the best pictures and show you, how exactly the item will look. The color on the pictures are for reference only and may slightly differ from the actual color on a roll. All pictures represent an actual item. We understand, that it is hard to buy wallpaper online, that's why we are selling SAMPLEs, so you can order them, and see the actual print, color, and quality. Thanks for understanding.You will need to buy an adhesive in order to hang those wallpaper. Please, calculate your room size carefully to make sure it is enough for your fitment.