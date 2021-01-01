From lr home
LR Home Distressed Gray and Black Tied Fringes Fondle Poly-fill 28 in. x 12 in. Throw Pillow
Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This pillow addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or decorative bench. This pillow features a distressed gray color block design. It makes a great addition to a variety of spaces no matter your collection's theme. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Gray and Black.