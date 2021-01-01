Disq LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (139710-1019)

The Disq LED Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge does an exceptional job taking inspiration from organic natural forms to create a refined, modern piece. Like a laser cut wooden segment, the short cylindrical piece contrasts its darker outer striated lamp shade with its lighter, seemingly ringed LED that is diffused with a glass base. The piece produces a gentle ambient glow as well as subtle downlight over surfaces. Singularly or in tandem, the piece is ideal over both rustic and contemporary dining tables. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting