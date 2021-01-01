Disposable Zip Tie Handcuffs, Black Flex Cuffs, 10 PCS Double Locking Zip Ties Restraints, Black Nylon Cable Tie, Heavy Duty Tensile Strength:.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Easy to use]: 10 pcs double self-locking nylon cable tie, very portable, disposable and they can be easily used without instruction or manual. [Great strength]: These are our highest strength cable ties with a 250 pound tensile rating. Make good use of this disposable handcuff in our daily life or work. [Anti-rust material]: Our Nylon cable ties are lab test for functionality and quality, are resistant to rust, corrosion, outdoor weather and UV rays. [Daily use]: These handcuffs are used for home, outdoor sport, office, garage, workshop, police, security company etc. If you have any questions about our products, please contact us, we will get back to you within 24 hours.