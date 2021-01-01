Hartz Disposable Male & Female Dog Diapers, SS: 8 to 12-in waist, 38 count

Dealing with your pup’s potty problems can be ruff, so help manage the mess with Hartz’s Disposable Dog Diapers. Paw-fect for traveling with confidence and managing incontinence, female heat cycles, and excitable urination, these diapers feature a FlashDry technology that instantly turns urine into a gel to help keep your dog dry for up to six hours! These diapers also follow the natural contour of your sidekick’s waist and leg structure, delivering a comfortable and breathable feel, with soft and stretchable gather that’s also snug and secure for plenty of protection. And with an adjustable tail hole and adjustable fuzzy fastener tabs, you can customize the fit for dogs of all shapes and sizes!