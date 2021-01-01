Disposable Bathroom Napkins Linen-Feel Guest Towels Cloth-Like Hand Tissue Paper, White, 12' x 17' (Pack of 100)

Best Quality Guranteed. 'PREMIUM QUALITY' MULTI-PURPOSE DISPOSABLE HAND TOWELS - Made of cloth-like paper for greater softness and absorbency than traditional paper towels - Use for Drying Hands, Wiping Sink and Counter, Surfaces Cleaning and other general purpose drying applications. LINEN-FEEL, EXTRA DURABLE HAND TOWEL - Has the look and feel of linen, but with the cost effectiveness and disposable convenience of paper, made for a one time use to help prevent the spread of germs. IDEAL FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS OR LARGE GATHERINGS - these Napkins are great for entertaining at home and will make an excellent addition to any cocktail party or special event. IDEAL FOR GENERAL HOME USE - This Towel is typically used in guestrooms and restrooms. Our guest towels will make an excellent addition to any powder room or guest rooms. Your guests will appreciate the convenience and cleanliness of linen-Feel towels available, and you will, too MEASURES 12 X 17